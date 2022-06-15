Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Increases Stock Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 300.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.31% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $17,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 110,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,106,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,839,000 after buying an additional 2,262,834 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 101,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 89,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.30 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.69.

