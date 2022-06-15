Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Invests $2.10 Million in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 215,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FMIV. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Forum Merger IV by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,098,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 35,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 67.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIV opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.75.

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

