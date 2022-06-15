Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,796 shares during the quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 2.48% of Origin Materials worth $22,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Origin Materials by 308.7% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 51,452 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Origin Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in Origin Materials by 175.6% in the 4th quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,039,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 662,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC raised its position in Origin Materials by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

ORGN stock opened at $5.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 61.85 and a quick ratio of 61.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.61 million, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.20. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73.

In other Origin Materials news, Director Boon Sim bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 25.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Origin Materials from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Origin Materials (Get Rating)

Origin Materials, Inc operates as a carbon negative materials company. Its proprietary platform technology converts biomass or plant-based carbon into chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other minor products. The company is headquartered in West Sacramento, California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.