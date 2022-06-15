Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned about 0.17% of LDH Growth Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in LDH Growth Corp I by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LDH Growth Corp I in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of LDH Growth Corp I during the 3rd quarter worth about $832,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 347,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 97,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LDHA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.77. LDH Growth Corp I has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

