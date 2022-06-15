Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Makes New Investment in TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TKB Critical Technologies 1 (NASDAQ:USCTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,190,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USCTU. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $8,932,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $8,702,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,220,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $6,114,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new stake in TKB Critical Technologies 1 during the 4th quarter worth about $5,814,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCTU opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. TKB Critical Technologies 1 has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $10.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.10.

TKB Critical Technologies 1 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on businesses in the advanced manufacturing, artificial intelligence, automation, data security, energy storage and power management, financial technology, industrial software, Internet of Things, microelectronics, robotics, and wireless communications equipment sectors.

