Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes $1.51 Million Position in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFACU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 149,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFACU opened at $10.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

