Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 347,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. owned 0.56% of Landcadia Holdings IV at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,076,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,135,000. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 546,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 33,062 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the third quarter worth approximately $955,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Landcadia Holdings IV by 44.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 292,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 89,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LCA opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.46 and a 52 week high of $9.95.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries.

