Apollo Management Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU)

Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TOACU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,526,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,072,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,937,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,472,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in Talon 1 Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,816,000.

Get Talon 1 Acquisition alerts:

TOACU opened at $10.13 on Wednesday. Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14.

Talon 1 Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business combination opportunities in the aerospace, aviation, and aviation services industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talon 1 Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.