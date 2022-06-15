APYSwap Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,243.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (APYS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. APYSwap has a total market capitalization of $403,438.17 and approximately $35,243.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 20% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get APYSwap alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,101.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,991.90 or 0.22322159 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.70 or 0.00414516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004466 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 33.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00073523 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002313 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00036967 BTC.

APYSwap Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APYSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APYSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.