Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Short Interest Update

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,600 shares, a decline of 34.6% from the May 15th total of 792,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 288.1 days.

EMBVF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Arca Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Bradesco Corretora cut shares of Arca Continental from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Arca Continental stock remained flat at $$6.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.30. Arca Continental has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $6.89.

Arca Continental, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic beverages in Mexico, Peru, the United States, Argentina, and Ecuador. It operates through Beverages and Other segments. The company's products include soft drinks, milk whole/light/flavored, fruit/soy, and energy/sports drinks; water; tea; sugar/candies; coffee; ice cream snow/cones; yogurt/cream cheese; potato, plantain, and tortilla chips; corn puffs, popcorn, pork rinds, peanuts/seeds, sauces/dips, and baked goods; and other carbonated and non-carbonated, and dairy beverages.

