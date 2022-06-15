Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,706,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,312 shares during the quarter. Arcus Biosciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $69,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCUS traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.34. The stock had a trading volume of 15,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,062,024. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

