Ares Acquisition (NYSE:AAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ares Acquisition Co. (NYSE:AAC – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,402 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 325,268 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Ares Acquisition by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,607,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after buying an additional 607,486 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 37,755 shares in the last quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Acquisition by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 195,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,374 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $147,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

