Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0975 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years.

NYSE ARDC opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $16.66.

In other news, Director Bruce H. Spector acquired 10,000 shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $141,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 30,081 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 129,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $542,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $455,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $433,000.

Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Ares Management LLC. The fund is managed by Ares Capital Management II LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Europe. The fund primarily invests in debt instruments such as senior loans made primarily to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, corporate bonds that are primarily high yield issues rated below investment grade, debt securities issued by CLOs, and other fixed-income instruments.

