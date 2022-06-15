ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,753 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $37,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ARKK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,884,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,415,000 after buying an additional 164,351 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 63.9% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter.

ARKK opened at $36.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.29. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $132.50.

