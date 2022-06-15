Arqma Hits Market Cap of $85,118.90 (ARQ)

Arqma (ARQ) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 15th. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0065 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Arqma has a market cap of $85,118.90 and approximately $357.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 33.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Arqma alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,362.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,222.65 or 0.05467311 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000267 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002900 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00022271 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.16 or 0.00224308 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.89 or 0.00567424 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $118.77 or 0.00531082 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00070238 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 19,176,331 coins and its circulating supply is 13,131,788 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arqma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arqma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.