Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Short Interest Update

Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,700 shares, a growth of 85.5% from the May 15th total of 95,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

ARTNA stock opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $46.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Artesian Resources has a 12 month low of $35.90 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.96 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.09.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Artesian Resources will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.273 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 60.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artesian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th.

In related news, insider Dian C. Taylor sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $53,953.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pierre A. Anderson sold 628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $30,144.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Artesian Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

