Ascential (LON:ASCL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $271.20

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 271.20 ($3.29) and last traded at GBX 274.20 ($3.33), with a volume of 178704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 300.40 ($3.65).

ASCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 500 ($6.07) to GBX 450 ($5.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ascential from GBX 450 ($5.46) to GBX 430 ($5.22) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.34) target price on shares of Ascential in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 453.33 ($5.50).

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 312.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 346.36. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75.

In related news, insider Mandy Gradden sold 6,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.07), for a total transaction of £20,823.60 ($25,274.43).

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

