Athos Capital Ltd Sells 108,400 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI)

Athos Capital Ltd reduced its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:CFVI – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,400 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VI were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VI in the third quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VI during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CFVI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.12. 340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,679,698. CF Acquisition Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

