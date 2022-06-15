Augusta Gold (TSE:G) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.85

Augusta Gold Corp. (TSE:G – Get Rating) (NYSE:GG)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.85 and traded as low as C$1.67. Augusta Gold shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 97,180 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Augusta Gold from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.68, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.17 million and a P/E ratio of 7.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.43.

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

