Automata Network (ATA) 1-Day Volume Hits $42.33 Million

Automata Network (ATA) traded up 14.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Automata Network has a total market cap of $34.15 million and approximately $42.33 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Automata Network coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Automata Network has traded down 21.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,246.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,383.91 or 0.23866236 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $92.82 or 0.00411457 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00072297 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00036858 BTC.

Automata Network Coin Profile

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

