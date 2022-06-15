Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,819 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $39,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,427,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,562,432,000 after buying an additional 357,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,128,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,999,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,543 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,227,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,627,000 after purchasing an additional 208,206 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,568,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $713,408,000 after purchasing an additional 993,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,475,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $856,967,000 after purchasing an additional 343,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of ADP traded up $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.19. 33,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,974,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.67. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.18 and a 12-month high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.45%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.55, for a total value of $653,690.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,253,806.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,998.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.69.

Automatic Data Processing Profile (Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.