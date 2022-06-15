Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.98

Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.98 and traded as low as $2.36. Aware shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 50,213 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $51.94 million, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.97.

Get Aware alerts:

Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Aware had a negative return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $4.69 million during the quarter.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Eckel bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $28,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,759.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have purchased 18,004 shares of company stock valued at $49,961 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Aware by 6.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aware by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Aware by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,583,497 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Union Square Park Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aware in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. 30.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aware (NASDAQ:AWRE)

Aware, Inc provides biometrics software products and solutions in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers biometrics software products, including biometric search and matching software development kits (SDKs); biometric enrollment SDKs and application programming interfaces (APIs); and imaging products for medical and advanced imaging applications, such as JPEG2000 product to compress, store, and display images, as well as software maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.