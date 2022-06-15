B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 (NASDAQ:RILYT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Sunday, July 31st. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th.

NASDAQ RILYT opened at $23.24 on Wednesday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. 6.00% Senior Notes Due 2028 has a 12 month low of $22.94 and a 12 month high of $26.66.

