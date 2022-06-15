B. Riley Increases Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $31.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 70.80% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cadre’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cadre from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE CDRE opened at $18.15 on Monday. Cadre has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.07.

Cadre ( NYSE:CDRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $104.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.17 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadre will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Cadre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It primarily provides body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brands; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

