BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $815.00.

BAESY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 670 ($8.13) to GBX 860 ($10.44) in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of BAE Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 642 ($7.79) to GBX 735 ($8.92) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 830 ($10.07) to GBX 850 ($10.32) in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $40.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.32 and its 200 day moving average is $34.98.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.7703 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 32,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in BAE Systems by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

