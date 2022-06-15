Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust (LON:USA) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Shares of Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC (LON:USA – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 161.40 ($1.96) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.94). Approximately 1,088,376 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,323,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 156.20 ($1.90).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 184.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 232.75.

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust Company Profile

Baillie Gifford US Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

