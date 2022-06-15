Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Short Interest Down 29.5% in May

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 295,100 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 15th total of 418,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 193,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Hough bought 6,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the third quarter worth $169,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BCSF traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $14.05. The company had a trading volume of 318,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.32. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $16.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.18 and a 200-day moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 62.89%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.96%.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.