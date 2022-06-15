Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Shares Gap Down to $2.44

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.44, but opened at $2.21. Bakkt shares last traded at $2.26, with a volume of 43,390 shares.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.98.

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 16,000 shares of Bakkt stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total value of $43,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,320,190 shares in the company, valued at $22,714,118.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,022,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $756,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,378,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Institutional investors own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc operates a digital asset platform. The company's platform enables consumers to buy, sell, convert, and spend digital assets. Its customers include merchants, retailers, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings and changed its name to Bakkt Holdings, Inc The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

