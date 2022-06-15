Banano Trading 25.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (BAN)

Banano (BAN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 15th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Banano has traded down 25.5% against the US dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $6.75 million and $87,290.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Banano is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,874,731 coins and its circulating supply is 1,359,552,491 coins. The official website for Banano is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

