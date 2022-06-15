Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.04

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.04 and last traded at $12.07, with a volume of 596438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $796.70 million, a PE ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.54%. Banco Macro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $2,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Banco Macro by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,724,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

