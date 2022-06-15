Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 122198 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($3.02) to €3.00 ($3.13) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Banco Santander from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €3.50 ($3.65) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Banco Santander from €3.90 ($4.06) to €4.20 ($4.38) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.30 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.30.

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 19.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.0571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. Banco Santander’s payout ratio is currently 12.28%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 6.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 137,921,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $466,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,294 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 37.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,999,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,547 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Banco Santander by 87.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,708,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999,413 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Santander by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 7,749,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,497,000 after buying an additional 576,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Santander by 27.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,957,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,516,000 after buying an additional 1,493,000 shares during the last quarter. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

