Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) COO Anthony Bartolo Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) COO Anthony Bartolo bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.88 per share, for a total transaction of $158,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.67. The company had a trading volume of 616,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,511. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.36. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $145.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 0.92.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Bandwidth from $86.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bandwidth during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 3,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

