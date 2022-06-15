Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) vs. City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Head to Head Comparison

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) and Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.1% of City shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.3% of Bank First shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of City shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Bank First shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares City and Bank First’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets City 38.11% 13.31% 1.50% Bank First 36.55% 13.94% 1.54%

Risk and Volatility

City has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank First has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

City pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Bank First pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. City pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank First pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. City has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and Bank First has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. City is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for City and Bank First, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score City 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank First 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bank First has a consensus price target of $84.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.14%. Given Bank First’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bank First is more favorable than City.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares City and Bank First’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio City $235.11 million 5.01 $88.08 million $5.83 13.51 Bank First $121.90 million 4.39 $45.44 million $5.76 12.34

City has higher revenue and earnings than Bank First. Bank First is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than City, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

City beats Bank First on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

City Company Profile (Get Rating)

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also provides commercial and industrial loans that consist of loans to corporate and other legal entity borrowers primarily in small to mid-size industrial and commercial companies; commercial real estate loans comprising commercial mortgages, which are secured by nonresidential and multi-family residential properties; residential real estate loans to consumers for the purchase or refinance of residence; first-priority home equity loans; consumer loans that are secured and unsecured by automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, certificates of deposit, and other personal property; and demand deposit account overdrafts. In addition, the company offers mortgage banking services, including fixed and adjustable-rate mortgages, construction financing, land loans, production of conventional and government insured mortgages, secondary marketing, and mortgage servicing. Further, it provides deposit services for commercial customers comprising treasury management, lockbox, and other cash management services; merchant credit card services; wealth management, trust, investment, and custodial services for commercial and individual customers; and corporate trust and institutional custody, financial and estate planning, and retirement plan services, as well as automated-teller-machine, interactive-teller-machine, mobile banking, interactive voice response systems, and credit and debit card services. The company operates through a network of 94 branches and 905 full-time equivalent associates in West Virginia, Virginia, Kentucky, and Ohio. City Holding Company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Bank First Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products. It also provides credit cards; ATM processing; insurance; data processing and other information technology; investment and safekeeping; treasury management; and online, telephone, and mobile banking services. The company's loan products include real estate loans, including commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and home equity loans; commercial and industrial loans for working capital, accounts receivable, inventory financing, and other business purposes; construction and development loans; residential 1-4 family loans; and consumer loans for personal and household purposes, including secured and unsecured installment loans, and revolving lines of credit. It operates through 21 offices in Manitowoc, Outagamie, Brown, Winnebago, Sheboygan, Waupaca, Ozaukee, Monroe, and Jefferson counties in Wisconsin. The company was formerly known as Bank First National Corporation and changed its name to Bank First Corporation in June 2019. Bank First Corporation was founded in 1894 and is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

