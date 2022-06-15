Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKIMF shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.80 ($6.04) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €6.00 ($6.25) to €6.30 ($6.56) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Bankinter from €5.00 ($5.21) to €5.45 ($5.68) in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BKIMF opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. Bankinter has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $6.58.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

