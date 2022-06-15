Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Holdings Trimmed by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,002,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237,240 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $27,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Poehling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 99,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 73.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 1,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $35,393.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 90,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,328.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BHC traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.66. The stock had a trading volume of 335,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,616,093. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.29. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $31.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.66.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.31). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 649.29% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BHC. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

