Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) shares were down 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.72 and last traded at $29.72. Approximately 19,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,125,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

A number of research analysts have commented on BEAM shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.39.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.15 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.02% and a negative net margin of 395.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 139900.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 1,787 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $105,629.57. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,612.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Evans sold 30,000 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,481,389.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,373 shares of company stock worth $2,706,284 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,983,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,679 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,783,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,062,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,764,000 after acquiring an additional 542,819 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 14.5% in the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,658,000 after acquiring an additional 329,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,981,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,543,000 after acquiring an additional 298,383 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

