Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.15

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.15 and last traded at $20.15, with a volume of 2116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

About Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases. Its lead product candidate is LBS-008, an oral once-a-day treatment that can reduce and maintain the delivery of vitamin A to the eye to reduce the accumulation of toxic vitamin A by-products in ocular tissue that is in phase 3 clinical trial.

