Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of VDC opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.54 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.