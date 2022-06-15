Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 85.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 35,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,100,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 777.1% in the fourth quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after buying an additional 10,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of VDC opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $177.54 and a twelve month high of $210.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.77.
Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
