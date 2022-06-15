Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the last quarter. Main Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 51,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $615,485,000 after acquiring an additional 632,996 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 35,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,763,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter.

EWY opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.58 and a 200-day moving average of $71.53. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $94.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

