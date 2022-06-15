Bell Rock Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 29,145 Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 29,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

