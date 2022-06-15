Bell Rock Capital LLC Buys Shares of 13,269 Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 13,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 14,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 8,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $31.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.23 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

