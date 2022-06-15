Bell Rock Capital LLC Invests $527,000 in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Carroll Investors Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of JPM stock opened at $114.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The stock has a market cap of $335.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $113.22 and a 12 month high of $172.96.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.67%.
In related news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total transaction of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $161.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
