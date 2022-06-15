Bell Rock Capital LLC Makes New $2.15 Million Investment in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000. Campbell Soup comprises 1.6% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CPB. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after buying an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,506,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,472,000 after acquiring an additional 811,130 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 216.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 838,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,068,000 after acquiring an additional 573,493 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 112.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,025,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,895,000 after acquiring an additional 544,096 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the period. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

NYSE CPB opened at $45.44 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $39.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 47.28%.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

