Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes $1.14 Million Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Bell Rock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000. Kellogg makes up about 0.8% of Bell Rock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on K shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.67%.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,047,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $59,567,578 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

