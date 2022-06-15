Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes $385,000 Position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 2,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF stock opened at $39.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.18. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.04 and a fifty-two week high of $53.06.

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

