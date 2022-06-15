Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF)

Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Malvern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 55,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLVF. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1,487.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,873 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Malvern Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,134,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 303,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 105,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MLVF opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The firm has a market cap of $119.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.19 and a beta of 0.90.

Malvern Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MLVF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The savings and loans company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Malvern Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The business had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Malvern Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

