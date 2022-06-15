Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VCR opened at $228.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $296.66. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52 week low of $226.11 and a 52 week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

