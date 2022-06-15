Bell Rock Capital LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,120,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $513,602,000 after purchasing an additional 713,532 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,175.7% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 349,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 345,177 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $715,226,000 after acquiring an additional 246,041 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,533,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,592,000 after acquiring an additional 84,831 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $323.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $364.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.71. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $320.20 and a 12-month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

