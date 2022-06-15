Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,837 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,798,000. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $72.46 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.46 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

