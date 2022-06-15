Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 22,844 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 22,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,719,000. NVIDIA accounts for about 5.5% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 305.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 2,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 570.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 228 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 227.3% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 292.7% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 49,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,318,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,560 shares of company stock valued at $36,674,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 target price (down from $365.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $395.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $154.12 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

